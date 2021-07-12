Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) VP Sells $363,047.76 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $363,047.76.
NYSE LSCC traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $54.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,385 shares.
About Lattice Semiconductor
Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.