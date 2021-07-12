Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GMS by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of GMS by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $2,140,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 224,489 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,473. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $50.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

