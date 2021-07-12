Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 113.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EURN opened at $9.15 on Monday. Euronav NV has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EURN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. ING Group lowered shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

