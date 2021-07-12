Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 568.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 84.1% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 29,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth $553,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

BMI stock opened at $100.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.76. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.60%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

