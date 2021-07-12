Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,159,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 173,978 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

Shares of CDNA opened at $87.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

In other CareDx news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,885 shares of company stock worth $15,534,793. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

