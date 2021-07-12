Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $275,000 Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in UGI by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.97. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

