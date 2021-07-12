Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 279 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 106.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 15.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 319,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,514 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 6.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $260.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.60. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

