Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 770 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.12 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

