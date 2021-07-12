Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,643 Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 282,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after buying an additional 80,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.87. 1,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.72. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $34.95.

