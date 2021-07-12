LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.17.

LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.1% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

