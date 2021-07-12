Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Given Underweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LNNNY stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. Leoni has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24.

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

