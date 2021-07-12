Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) Major Shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles Sells 13,505,650 Shares

Leslie’s, Inc. (NYSE:LESL) major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LESL traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.26. 53,695 shares of the stock traded hands.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

