Lethean (LTHN) One Day Volume Hits $7,535.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 48.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $7,535.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,160.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,132.39 or 0.06242266 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $497.51 or 0.01456396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.00392711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00144994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.80 or 0.00617096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.00404590 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.62 or 0.00323815 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

