Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.55.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 20,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $586,354.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $127,841.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 676,308 shares of company stock valued at $19,343,852 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $160,383,000 after buying an additional 1,865,839 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $109,283,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,516,901 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $60,179,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $48,343,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,917,474 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $45,764,000 after buying an additional 453,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

