Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,906,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,621 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $89,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,044,000. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 6,836,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,818,000 after purchasing an additional 977,767 shares during the period. Soditic Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 129.6% during the first quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 1,103,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 623,170 shares during the period. Fine Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,805,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 438,506 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 391,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

