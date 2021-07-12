Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:LCAP) Director Aman Kapadia Sells 180,000 Shares

Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:LCAP) Director Aman Kapadia sold 180,000 shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

LCAP traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 798,180 shares.

About Lionheart Acquisition Co. II

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

