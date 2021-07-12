Liquidity Network Market Cap Reaches $376,280.04 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $376,280.04 and $121,399.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00044632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00114952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00161579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,203.86 or 1.00131274 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.94 or 0.00973877 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002876 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

