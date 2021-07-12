Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0393

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $108,299.96 and approximately $25.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,670.65 or 1.00187485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007375 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00057377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

