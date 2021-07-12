Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $18.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.05.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Livent by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 110,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,513. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -175.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 2.16. Livent has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $23.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 million. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

