LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 126,074 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $55,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. began coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

LPSN stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,217. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

