LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in LiveRamp by 30.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

RAMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

RAMP stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.79.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.