LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Stock Position Trimmed by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC cut its position in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,300 shares during the quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

LOGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LogicBio Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

Shares of LOGC opened at $4.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.58. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frederic Chereau sold 7,542 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $43,215.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC).

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.