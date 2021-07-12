LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

NYSE:LXU opened at $5.39 on Friday. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). LSB Industries had a negative return on equity of 38.67% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that LSB Industries will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Harold L. Rieker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $25,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $117,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in LSB Industries by 2,688.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LSB Industries during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 22,325 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

