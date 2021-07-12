Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Down 4.5%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.10 and last traded at $9.12. 226,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,123,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lufax in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Lufax by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

