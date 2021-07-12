Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNEGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNEGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

