Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a C$12.00 price objective (down previously from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.73.

LUNMF stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

