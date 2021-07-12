Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Shares Down 3.3%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s share price was down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 24,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,558,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in Luokung Technology by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 3,645,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 528,324 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Luokung Technology during the 1st quarter worth $427,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Luokung Technology by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 248,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 191,179 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Luokung Technology during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Luokung Technology during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 1.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

