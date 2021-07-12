Lympo (LYM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $617,694.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, Lympo has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lympo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $8.99 million and $617,694.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00053534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.73 or 0.00919196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Lympo Profile

LYM is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.