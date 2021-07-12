Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Shares Sold by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,125,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 495,000 shares during the period. Maiden accounts for 1.2% of 683 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Maiden worth $23,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Maiden by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Maiden during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Simcha G. Lyons acquired 14,085 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $50,001.75. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MHLD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,335. The stock has a market cap of $302.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.48.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter.

Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

