Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.3% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 56,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,361 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $225.88 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $157.74 and a 1 year high of $225.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.97.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

