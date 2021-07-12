Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after buying an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,300,000 after buying an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after buying an additional 1,432,024 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.