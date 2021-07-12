Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $13.31 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,124 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,004,000 after acquiring an additional 60,856 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,160,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after acquiring an additional 253,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $150.49 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $150.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.