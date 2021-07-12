Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 174,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 60,131 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 69,208 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 203.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $42.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.02. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.