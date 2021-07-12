Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 7,805 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,872 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74.

