Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.32.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,715,301. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

