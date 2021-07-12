Marco Fregenal Sells 6,088 Shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $193,841.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marco Fregenal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fathom alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Marco Fregenal sold 5,254 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $168,548.32.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Marco Fregenal sold 8,069 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $265,792.86.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of Fathom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $124,161.96.

NASDAQ FTHM opened at $31.86 on Monday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.45 million and a PE ratio of -93.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $49.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTHM. Zacks Investment Research cut Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fathom by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fathom by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 15.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.