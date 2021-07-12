Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,599.04 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,612.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,450.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,646.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total value of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

