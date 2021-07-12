Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,238 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.24% of Forward Air worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after buying an additional 1,001,378 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 8.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,245,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,002,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,968,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $841,145.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at $199,260.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Air stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,894. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FWRD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

