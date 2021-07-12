Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New $4.85 Million Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 11.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus increased their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

In related news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,852. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

