Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 1,284 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000.

NYSEARCA:EWL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,274. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $38.63 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

