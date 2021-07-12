Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 5,677 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.07% of Genpact worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of G stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,203. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.58. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

