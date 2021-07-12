Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 4,255 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.06% of Amdocs worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Amdocs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,288. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

