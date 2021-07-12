Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Lessened by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $1,286,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 51,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.12.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $142.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.