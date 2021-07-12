Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings per share of $1.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.56.

Shares of MMC opened at $142.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $142.94.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

