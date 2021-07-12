Martin F. Jackson Sells 100,000 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $4,261,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:SEM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 40,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.05. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

SEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,347,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Select Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 31,441 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Select Medical by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 36,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

