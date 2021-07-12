Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 63.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in General Mills by 4.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $59.70 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.80.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

