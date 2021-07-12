Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 279.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Amphenol by 34.0% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 78,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $919,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,478,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,487,000 after acquiring an additional 239,402 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 47.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 83.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 285,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 129,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $26,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $70.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.43. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $70.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

