Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $130,000 Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $102.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.32. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

