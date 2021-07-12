Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $172,000 Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $155.61 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $75.21 and a 1-year high of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.79.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.37.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

