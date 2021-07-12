MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in MasTec by 329.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 27,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 30,598 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 441.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MasTec stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,493. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $360,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,635.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

